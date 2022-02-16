Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,218,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 746,650 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.84% of Microsoft worth $17,822,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $297.25. The company had a trading volume of 725,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,374,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.74 and its 200-day moving average is $311.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

