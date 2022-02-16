MILC Platform Reaches Market Cap of $16.10 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.42 or 0.07115397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.83 or 1.00151835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

