Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 43.6% in January

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 192,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 785.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.77.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

