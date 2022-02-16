Minter Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,046.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $12.49 million and $5,046.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00211057 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00127006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.78 or 0.07034875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,466,554,556 coins and its circulating supply is 5,261,344,989 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

