Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Research Coverage Started at Danske

Danske initiated coverage on shares of Mips (OTC:MPZAF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Mips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MPZAF opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Mips has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80.

MIPS AB engages in the manufacture and sale of safety helmets. It develops helmet-based safety and brain protection. The company was founded by Stale Moller, Per Evert Niklas Steenberg, Hans Von Holst, Hans Peter Halldin, and Magnus Aare in 1996 and is headquartered in Taby, Sweden.

