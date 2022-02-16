Mirion Technologies (MIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

