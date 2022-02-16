Mirion Technologies (MIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MIR stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
About Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies
