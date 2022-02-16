Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.45 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $107.56 million and approximately $84.45 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.54 or 0.07018192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.06 or 0.99773469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.