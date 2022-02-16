Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $21.78 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.78 or 0.00049870 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $607,133.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.22 or 0.07051766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.56 or 0.99660158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 421,696 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

