Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $65.24 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $65.24 or 0.00149515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $116,684.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.78 or 0.07034875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.98 or 0.99883937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 107,178 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

