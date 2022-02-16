MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Buys $120,000.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MIXT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $181,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.