MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,181 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,092,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

