MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,668 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $224.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.