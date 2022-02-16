MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $513.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

