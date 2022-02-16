MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,869 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 381.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 167,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,653 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 79,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 12,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $219.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

