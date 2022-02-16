MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

