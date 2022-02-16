MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,948 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $350.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.99. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $305.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.