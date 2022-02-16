MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE RTX opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

