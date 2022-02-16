MML Investors Services LLC Has $23.50 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $117.41 and a 1-year high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
