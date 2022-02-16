MML Investors Services LLC Has $24.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $152.52 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

