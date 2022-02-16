MML Investors Services LLC Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 261,719 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $260.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.07. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $337.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

