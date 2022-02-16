MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 19,010 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 569.9% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,246 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $330.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

