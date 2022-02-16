MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 20,575 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,367 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

