MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 56,644 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $103.73 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.