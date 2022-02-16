MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 9,059 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $29,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 167,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,346,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $309.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.62. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.