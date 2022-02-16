MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 573.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,006 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

