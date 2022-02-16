MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

