ModiHost Price Tops $0.0434 on Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $54,057.93 and approximately $9,025.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

