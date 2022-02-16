Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.46

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 29692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.