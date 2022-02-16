Monavale (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $141.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $408.69 or 0.00930440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $141.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00291385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,119 coins and its circulating supply is 9,421 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

