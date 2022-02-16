monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $235.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.96. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in monday.com by 139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.17.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

