Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $17,529.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00409270 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

