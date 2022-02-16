MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits One Day Volume of $2,879.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $868,744.48 and approximately $2,879.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00126626 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 246,787,443 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.