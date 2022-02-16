MONK (MONK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $5,189.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005768 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 250.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010514 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.