Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,260.84

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,260.84 ($17.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,124.96 ($15.22). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,156 ($15.64), with a volume of 633,689 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 14.06 and a current ratio of 14.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53.
About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)
