Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $360.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $361.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $254.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock worth $23,452,796 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $479.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.55 and its 200 day moving average is $485.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

