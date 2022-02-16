Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 1,663 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $714,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00.

MPWR traded up $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

