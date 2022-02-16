Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.
MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.
Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
