Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319,364 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.9% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Moody’s worth $111,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.26. 1,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.07. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,210 shares of company stock worth $456,011. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

