Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 302,914 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.47% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $4,980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 157,859 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

