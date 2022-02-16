Moore Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,124 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,722 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

