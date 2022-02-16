Moore Capital Management LP Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 199,280 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Summit Materials worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of SUM opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.