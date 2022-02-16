Moore Capital Management LP Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Crocs worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 4,905.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

CROX stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

