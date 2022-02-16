Moore Capital Management LP Has $6.44 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Woodward worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.18. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

