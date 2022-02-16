Moore Capital Management LP Invests $11.23 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.