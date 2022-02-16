Moore Capital Management LP Invests $6.15 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE MP opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.