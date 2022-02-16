Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.37% of iStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after buying an additional 2,652,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after buying an additional 111,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

STAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

