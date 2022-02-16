Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Hershey worth $143,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

