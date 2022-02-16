Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Paychex worth $168,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

