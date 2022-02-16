Morgan Stanley Buys 242,128 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of TE Connectivity worth $166,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $80,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

