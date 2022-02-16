Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Ross Stores worth $167,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

